Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $12.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 901,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 147,565 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 44.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

