Reef Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.89 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Reef has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $187.16 million and approximately $12.89 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00098634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.66 or 0.00683149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Reef

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

