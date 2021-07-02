REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Up to $38.44

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.44, but opened at $40.04. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 129 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after buying an additional 870,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 34.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,415,000 after buying an additional 899,513 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 10.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,828,000 after buying an additional 216,821 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 580.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after buying an additional 773,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after buying an additional 135,823 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

