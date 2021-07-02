Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rémy Cointreau currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $21.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.