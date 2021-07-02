Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 107,900 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $19,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of EQX opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

