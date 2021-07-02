Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 286.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $20,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 115,633 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.78. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

