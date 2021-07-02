Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $19.82 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.85% of Independent Bank worth $19,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after buying an additional 286,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 86,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $478.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Independent Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

