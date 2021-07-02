Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $20.45 Million Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 107,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.65% of United States Cellular worth $20,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 31.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 85.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 35.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 86,006 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,406 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,388 shares of company stock valued at $559,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.