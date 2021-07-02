Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $22.31 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,199 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 212,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of IDACORP worth $22,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IDACORP by 9,119.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,602 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 61.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after buying an additional 506,037 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after buying an additional 44,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after buying an additional 71,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IDACORP by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,953,000 after acquiring an additional 39,654 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

IDA stock opened at $98.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.06. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

