Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,453,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 386,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $20,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.26.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

