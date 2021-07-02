Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,360,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $21,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 71,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 50,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,428,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 293,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.45. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.77.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

