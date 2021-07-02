Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,865 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 68.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 25.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,355,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after buying an additional 271,679 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Repay by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 795,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after buying an additional 38,113 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 15.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,986,000 after purchasing an additional 161,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPAY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In other news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,253 shares of company stock worth $1,010,839 over the last ninety days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

