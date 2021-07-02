Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Repsol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Repsol stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

