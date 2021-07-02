Research Analysts Set Expectations for Perion Network Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Perion Network in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

PERI opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.26 million, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 180.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,747 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 93,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Perion Network by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 110,642 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

