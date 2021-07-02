Resource Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Resource Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded up $36.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,485.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,831. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,364.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,461.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

