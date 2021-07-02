Resource Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Resource Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Resource Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,262,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,048,000 after purchasing an additional 400,945 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,609. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

