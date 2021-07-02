Resource Management LLC Has $806,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Resource Management LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,913,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,629,000 after acquiring an additional 694,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,375. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.74.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.