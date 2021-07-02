Resource Management LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Resource Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 99,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 22,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 35,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.55. 45,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.