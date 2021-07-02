Resource Management LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Resource Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 99,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 22,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 35,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.55. 45,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

