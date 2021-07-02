RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.35. RGC Resources shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 15,244 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $207.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of -0.49.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 280.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

