Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Rightmove stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.26. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

