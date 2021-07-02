Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 6,600 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group to GBX 8,310 ($108.57) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,074.62 ($79.37).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,934 ($77.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £96.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.82. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,125.64.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

