RioDeFi (RFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.41 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $11.41 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00054337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.46 or 0.00683680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,070.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 281,013,449 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.