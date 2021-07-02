Robert W. Baird Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $188.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.40.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $166.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. Nevro has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.34.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. Analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

