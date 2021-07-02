Rocket Pool Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $89.85 million and $1.29 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for approximately $8.74 or 0.00025932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00054715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.00692837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,798.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.