Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 103.37% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,909,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 118,861 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 15.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 380,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 40.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,363,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 393,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 40.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 355,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,078,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 309,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

