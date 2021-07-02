Roth Capital Begins Coverage on BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

BCAB has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $43.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $755,730.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,535,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $2,152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,406,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth $44,767,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioAtla by 558.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after purchasing an additional 820,538 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at $21,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 1,017.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 177,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

