Roth Capital Raises The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $100.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get The Joint alerts:

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.17. The Joint has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.30.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,371.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $851,434.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,592.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Joint by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Joint by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Joint by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The Joint by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.