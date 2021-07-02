Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Down 57.7% in June

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RGT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.20. 80 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,290. Royce Global Value Trust has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 289.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 97,591 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth $717,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

