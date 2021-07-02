RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Up 92.6% in June

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RumbleON stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. 1,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,132. The company has a market cap of $132.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 210.20% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $104.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that RumbleON will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,471.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in RumbleON by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the first quarter worth about $920,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RumbleON by 26.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

