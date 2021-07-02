Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,534 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American National Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American National Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American National Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in American National Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American National Group alerts:

American National Group stock opened at $150.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.79. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $157.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.