Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,930 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of eGain worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGAN. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in eGain in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in eGain by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in eGain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,020. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EGAN opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.40. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.