Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $640,000 Stock Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Business First Bancshares worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFST. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $480.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.27 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $71,820.00. Also, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

