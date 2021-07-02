Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $626,000 in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of RADA opened at $11.84 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.57 million, a PE ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.00.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA).

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.