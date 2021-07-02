Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,026 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,584,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,777,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after acquiring an additional 446,862 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,163,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,912,000 after acquiring an additional 356,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.71%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

