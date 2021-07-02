Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $673,000 Investment in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PRA Group by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,911 shares of company stock worth $646,593. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRAA stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.88.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

