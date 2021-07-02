Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of GTY Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 171,702 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,254,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

GTYH opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 92.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.