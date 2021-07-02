Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,600 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 355,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.