S Aimee Lapic Sells 3,176 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $404,368.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $128.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

