Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Short Interest Update

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,225. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,607 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,144 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,945,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,856,000 after acquiring an additional 983,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,238,000 after acquiring an additional 255,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBRA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

