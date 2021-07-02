SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC decreased its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. SailPoint Technologies makes up 3.3% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RGM Capital LLC owned about 1.59% of SailPoint Technologies worth $74,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,666 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SAIL traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $50.43. 12,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,051. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.89 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. On average, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

