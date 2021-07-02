Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Up 6.2%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.32. Approximately 11,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 446,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sana Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $79,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $251,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

