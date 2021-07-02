Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.50.

Shares of SSL opened at C$9.79 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.57 and a 52-week high of C$14.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 30.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.85 million.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

