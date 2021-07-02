Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year.

SAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.16.

NYSE:SAND opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.08. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

