Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.16.

NYSE SAND opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.08. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,681,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

