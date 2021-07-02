Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.22

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.22 and traded as high as C$20.05. Savaria shares last traded at C$20.04, with a volume of 93,289 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.45.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$112.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.81%.

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total value of C$445,747.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,228,737.50. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$182,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,368,750. Insiders sold 93,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,531 over the last three months.

About Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

