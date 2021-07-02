Scala Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Scala has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Scala has a market cap of $3.32 million and $6,202.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00045348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00136648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00168530 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,388.49 or 0.99918296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002939 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

