Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.30 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.86 ($9.25).

SHA stock opened at €8.00 ($9.41) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business has a 50-day moving average of €7.71.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

