Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €140.00 ($164.71).

EPA:SU opened at €133.20 ($156.71) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €132.05. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

