Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $174,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

