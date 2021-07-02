Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.15 billion-$7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $88.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.44.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.